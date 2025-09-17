Man to appear in court over border crash which killed 'warm' and 'gentle' 22-year-old

Barry Phillips, 53 and from Llanymynech, will go before Welshpool Magistrates Court on October 14, Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed.

Phillips has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and summoned to appear in relation to a crash near Llandrinio Bridge on September 16 last year.

Alex Edwards, who was 22 and from Guilsfield, died in the crash.

Alex Edwards

In the wake of the tragedy last year Alex's family paid tribute to a man with a "warm, friendly and gentle nature".

They said: “Living in Guilsfield, Alex worked as an apprentice engineer at Technocover Ltd in Welshpool.

"With his warm, friendly and gentle nature, Alex left a lasting impression on those who got to know him.

"Alex will be missed beyond words by those who loved him so dearly, especially his mum Bryony, dad Steve, his sister Katherine, his girlfriend Macy, his family and friends.”