Reform UK calls for Shropshire to have a dedicated fraud team - and it believes it will help local services

Reform UK councillors are calling on Shropshire to have a dedicated team fighting fraud – which it says could help the authority’s finances.

Now the main opposition party, the group says it is “deeply alarmed” by the glaring weaknesses in the council’s current fraud prevention measures, and that taxpayer money is being left “dangerously exposed”.

“Every penny that is owed to Shropshire Council must be collected and every penny spent must be spent appropriately on those who need it,” said a spokesperson for Reform UK.

“Right now, Shropshire Council has no dedicated team fighting fraud, nor a clear strategy to detect or stop it. This serious gap leaves vital public funds at risk, threatening the services people depend on – social care, housing, and support for our communities.

“A damning national report released in 2023 by Crowe, Peters & Peters, and the University of Plymouth revealed an astounding £50.2 billion lost to fraud every year in the UK public sector, with £8.8 billion disappearing from local authorities alone.

“If nothing is done, Shropshire’s residents and their essential services remain vulnerable to fraud – from procurement to housing, council tax, and benefits.”

Councillor Harry Hancock-Davies (inset) is calling on Shropshire Council to have a dedicated team to tackle the growing threat of fraud. Picture: Shropshire Council

A motion will be presented to a Full Council meeting next Thursday (September 25) asking for a specialised, properly funded fraud investigation team to be established.

Councillor Harry Hancock-Davies said: “Shropshire’s people deserve to know that their money is being spent wisely, that money owed is being collected and that people who abuse the system are caught and monies repaid.

“We know that there will be fraud in the system, just as there is for every other council. The absence of a strong fraud policy, expert staff, and effective deterrents is unacceptable particularly during these difficult

financial times.”