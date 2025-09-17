Man with links to Telford wanted on recall to prison

Police are on the lookout for Scott Parkin, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 40-year-old is described as white with dark hair and has links to the Telford area.

The photograph shared by West Mercia Police shows Parkin with an injury to his nose but police say he may look slightly different in person.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Parkin suffered the injuries in the image in a separate incident. It is not believed he has them now and may look slightly different to the image."

Anyone with information that could help find Parkin is asked to call 101 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.