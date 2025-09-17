Oliver Brown, aged 43, is accused of causing the death of Dylan Gittins by dangerous driving on July 7 last year.

The charge relates to a crash involving an Audi A3 in Racecourse Road, Oswestry.

Brown, of Green End, Oswestry, entered no plea at Telford Magistrates Court and District Judge Kevin Grego committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 9.

The judge granted Brown bail and banned him from driving in the interim.