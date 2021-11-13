Apartments could replace house under plans

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plan at a later date

Oliver Hardy Homes Ltd has applied to build the complex of one-bedroom apartments on the site known as “White Cottage” on Queens Road, Donnington.

A design statement, submitted by a planning agent on behalf of the Ketley-based company, says the project would provide “much-needed supported living accommodation” on “vacant land which has ceased to provide any benefit to the local area”.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Paul Harris, of Bromsgrove-based Cadsquare Midlands Ltd, writes: “The site is currently a domestic dwellings with associated front and rear garden.

“The site, being centrally located in Donnington, is within walking distance of the shop, commercial premises and community facilities.

“This proposed scheme, on vacant land which has ceased to provide any benefit to the local area, will provide much-needed supported living accommodation within reach of local amenities and facilities and with good transport links.”

Blueprints submitted to the borough council show 12 parking spaces, including five for disabled users, would be provided on the half-acre site.

A four-home building would face onto Queens Road from the south side, with a larger block containing eight flats and a staff room located behind it, accessed via a driveway and footpath.