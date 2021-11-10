Telford fireworks show to return with a bang

A popular bonfire and fireworks event is coming back with a bang after a couple of years away.

Getting ready for the Donnington Bonfire are Mark Mitchell, Pete Corbett and Carl Chadwick
Anyone who missed out on the fun on the official fireworks night, November 5, can head along to the Donnington Bonfire this Saturday at Broadoaks Playing Field in Morris Drive, Donnington, Telford.

As well as the showpiece fireworks and bonfire, there will be funfair rides, refreshments and games. Last year there was no event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the year before the area was hit badly by the weather.

Organiser Mark Mitchell and helpers have been piling the pallets high to build a bonfire to keep the masses toasty and warm as well as enthralled.

Mark said: "It's taken some building. There's lots to do. It's been going for about 40 years and I've been involved for 20.

"It has been a success over the years. We didn't have as many people down in 2019 because of the weather, but we're hoping this year it will be good."

Admission is £3, or free for people under 1m tall. Parking on the field costs £2. Gates and funfair open at 4pm. Cash only at the gate.

The first firework display is at 7pm. Bonfire lighting is at 8pm. The second firework display is at 8.45pm

People may not bring their own sparklers or fireworks for health and safety reasons. Those that do will have them confiscated.

From 3.30pm until late on the date of the bonfire, Wellington Road between Aldi and its junction with Jubilee Avenue will be closed due to the bonfire. The number 7 bus will miss stops at Wrekin Drive, Turreff Avenue and Aldi.

