Local churches to participate in Heritage Open Day

A spokesperson said: "Heritage in general and of our two churches in particular are very important to us."

They went on to say: "Christ Church and Holy Trinity will both be open for visitors on 13 September from 10am - 4pm and volunteer church members will be available at both churches so visitors to both churches can have a look round the churches and the church yards.

"Christ Church was built in 1838 and Holy Trinity in 1856, so they have both been important parts of their local communities for 187 years for Christ Church and 169 years for Holy Trinity, both having rich heritages. We'd love to see as many people as possible, so please do come along and say hello."

Holy Trinity Hadley. Picture: One Parish, Wellington

On the same day both churches will be welcoming participants in the Ride and Stride initiative which is an Open Day where you can visit as many churches as you like, between 10am and 6pm. You can walk, run, cycle, ride or drive. It's a sponsored event to raise funds for historic churches.