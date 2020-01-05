Tributes to 'plain talking Telford and Wrekin stalwart' councillor who died suddenly

Councillor Elizabeth Clare, known as Liz, died peacefully in the early hours of yesterday.

The current leader of the council paid tribute to her "plain talking, common sense and hardworking contribution". Councillor Shaun Davies described her as a "Telford and Wrekin stalwart through and through".

A former member of Wrekin Council, Councillor Clare worked in local politics for more than 40 years. She had served as a parish councillor since 1979 and also served as a school governor.

She held a number of cabinet roles with Telford & Wrekin Council and at the time of her death was the chair of the licensing committee.

She also continued to serve as ward councillor for Donnington until her death.

Leader councillor Davies said: “I am extremely saddened by this heart-breaking and sudden news.

“Liz served as a dedicated and committed councillor for decades in Donnington, Muxton and Lilleshall areas.

"She was also a Labour and a Telford and Wrekin stalwart through and through and will be greatly missed by everyone at Telford & Wrekin Council and by the many residents her worked touched.

“Liz served in my first cabinet and we were richer because of her plain talking, common sense and hardworking contribution and most recently served as chair of the licensing committee, leading critical reforms.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Telford & Wrekin Council chief executive David Sidaway said “Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Councillor Clare’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Together with fellow Donnington ward member James Lavery, Councillor Clare made efforts to secure investment for her ward.

Councillor Clare secured investment to create the Donnington Hub, secured the future of the Donnington and Muxton Community Library and investments for roads, parking and measures to tackle speeding in the ward.

She also used her ward funding to support organisations including the Scouts and Donnington Boxing Club. She also funded the planting of poppies and wildflowers in the area.