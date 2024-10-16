Plans submitted to turn Telford shop into home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of 1 and 2 New Street in Dawley have put in an application to turn the on-site shop into a house.

The ground floor store at number 2 had previously been the home of several businesses including a greengrocers and bridal gown store, and was most recently a gift shop and arts centre named RebelBee7.

1 & 2, New Street in Dawley. Photo: Google

The property above the shop is currently part of the five-bedroom residential property next door at number 1.

Now, the owners want to split the building into two homes by changing the shop's use and dividing up the first floor.

Submitted plans show the new home would have two bedrooms and parking for two vehicles would be added.

The application is open for public consultation until November 5, with plans available to view online at Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal at using reference number TWC/2024/0738.