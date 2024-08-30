Plans to build 10 homes on site of former Telford pub resubmitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Outline permission to demolish the Queens Arms in Dawley Bank was granted in 2018, but because the permitted development was not carried out within the specified time limit, an application to renew the permission was submitted in January 2021, with it being approved six months later.

The latest application from Chandler Badhan, of Badhan Factory Ltd, seeks to renew the permission granted three years ago.

The pub has already been demolished and has secured several of the conditions imposed on the application. The building was an early 19th century property which, over the years, had been substantially modified.

The latest plans indicate, albeit in illustrative form only, the construction of four three-bedroomed houses along the Bank Road site road frontage, and six, three-bedroomed properties at the rear of the site.

The layout and house types are the same that were approved in 2021; however, these are expected to change when a reserved matters application is submitted.

The Queens Arms pub in Dawley Bank, pictured in 2016 before it was demolished

“In terms of design and appearance the proposed dwellings will be constructed in brick and have quite steeply pitched roofs, covered with profiled roofing tiles,” says a design and access statement.

“Window construction is kept fairly simple. The frontage houses, as they sit alongside older properties, are provided with chimney stacks in order to emphasise that feature of the existing.

“All the dwellings will be provided with small front gardens and larger private gardens to the rear. It is envisaged that the boundary of the plots fronting Bank Road would probably be low brick-built walls, which the three storey properties to the rear would have minimal front boundary treatment, with much of the front garden area given over to car parking and access.

The site on Bank Road in Dawley Bank. Photo: Google

“Both foul and surface water discharge from the site will be directed to existing mains sewerage systems.”

The statement adds that it is proposed to formalise the existing access to Bank Road into an estate road junction and provide an estate road.

This, it says, would be a shared surface with no separate footpaths, giving precedence to pedestrians, into the area where the pub car park used to be.