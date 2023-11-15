Bus driver praised for travelling miles out of his way to help stranded Telford schoolboy, 11

Codey, aged 11, from Dawley, got on the wrong bus from Telford's bus station on Tuesday, November 7.

The youngster didn't realise his mistake until he was nearly in Bridgnorth - at the wrong end of the journey. Fortunately, a friendly bus driver was on hand to help out.

Domingos Correia, who has worked for Arriva for six years, noticed the anxious Codey, who said he didn't have enough phone battery to call his mum.

Domingos, who is originally from Portugal, said he was not scheduled to do a return trip to Telford, but took the schoolboy back so he could be picked up.

Codey’s mum Jodie took to Facebook to try to find the driver who helped her son, calling Domingos a “lovely gentleman".

Domingos said: “Lots of youngsters make the mistake and get on the wrong bus without looking – I’m sure I did that myself as a kid – but there’s no way I’d leave a youngster by themselves when they’re lost.

“I was only doing my job, but it’s nice that the lady wants to thank me – that’s very kind.”

Andy Damon, Telford operations manager, said: “It’s lovely to hear stories like this about Arriva people and we’re really proud of what Domingos did that day.

“He’s a great asset to Arriva, because he lives our values about doing the right thing, caring passionately about what we do and making a difference.”