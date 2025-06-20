Telford retirees invited to exclusive first look at plans for new retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Tuesday, 15 July, McCarthy Stone will host an exclusive Discovery Day at Dawley Town Hall to give visitors a glimpse of its forthcoming Retirement Living development, Webb Grange, to showcase a variety of facilities and services designed to offer both comfortable and practical living.

Located on Duce Drive, Webb Grange will feature a mix of 51 one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments to support the over 60s to make the most of their retirement years.

Those attending the Discovery Day, will be among the first to find out more about the new retirement community, with details on apartment plans and specifications, plus information around the flexible moving solutions available. There will be a presentation starting at 11.30am with an information afternoon session taking place between 12.30pm and 3pm. Appointments should be booked in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

To make retiring in style more accessible, all properties at Webb Grange will be exclusively available through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can buy just 50% of the property value and a monthly rent on the remaining share, with one-bedroom properties available from £87,500 and two-bedroom properties from £130,000^.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support, and choice as possible.

“Our Discovery Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme and the quality of accommodation soon to be available in Telford. We’re anticipating high demand, so we’d like to encourage anyone interested in learning more about Webb Grange to secure a place at our Discovery Day to hear how we can make a move work for them.”

Future homeowners will be well catered for at Webb Grange, with a wide range of amenities, excellent transport links and attractive green spaces on their doorstep. They will also benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a stylish lounge for regular social activities, and charming landscape gardens.

Those wanting to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle can take a virtual tour, which can be accessed via the developer's website, allowing prospective homeowners to walk around each of the apartments and the communal lounge, which is soon to be a hive of social activity.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, with 24/7 emergency call points and a door camera entry system to provide additional reassurance.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Webb Grange, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit mccarthyandstone.co.uk/telford.

^Shared Ownership example price shown at 50% which includes a monthly rent. Other shares are available. Qualifying criteria apply. Subject to availability. See the website for more details.