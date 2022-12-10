Nine year old Leon aims to raise thousands for the first Christmas without his much loved dad

Nik with son: Leon Russell

The community in Telford's Woodside area was rocked when Nik Russell, aged 32, died in January of diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes.

Nik's family and friends have been raising money since the summer to raise awareness of DKA in his memory, spearheaded by mum licensee Lesley Russell and her former husband, Phil.

Leon is pictured at the front wearing a Liverpool shirt

But they are still about £2,500 short of the £10,000 target they want to raise in Nik's memory.

Kelly Lake, a barmaid at the Elizabethan pub, Woodside, said Nik's son, nine year old Leon has grasped the fundraising nettle in a bid to get over the line before the big day.

She said: "This will be Leon's first Christmas without his dad, but he has decided he wants to help honour his dad's memory and keep raising awareness by doing a sponsored walk.

"Leon's main goal is to get to £10,000 before Christmas. We have a little over £2,500 to go."

Nik was a much loved and well known member of the community, his funeral raised £1,200 for Diabetes UK.

Since then there have been a series of fundraisers including a hugely successful event at the Elizabethan pub.

It alone raised more than £5,000 from a disco, chest wax, raffle, tombola, cake sale, all donated a community that rallied round the family,

Various raffles and a charity prize bingo raised a further £727.50 taking the total to a huge £7,447.50.

Lesley Russell, Nik Russell, Phillip Russell, Ben Russell

Kelly said: "Leon decided he wants to do laps of the Woodside perimeter on Sunday, December 18 starting at 10am

"Leon has already got sponsors per lap, but we are taking donations to help him reach his goal."

And as well as the money, Kelly says they would love anyone that sees Leon to shout hello, wave, beep or even join in on his walk.

"The community have been so supportive to the cause and to all of the family," said Kelly.

"It has brought people closer together and just shows how much love is in the world.

"We can't thank everyone enough."

People who wish to donate can pop a message to the Elizabethan Facebook page, or pop in to the pub.