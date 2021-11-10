Cashier threatened with knife during attempted robbery at Telford convenience store

A CCTV image

The incident happened at just after 9pm on Monday, November 8 when a man entered a Nisa store in Holly Road, Little Dawley and paid for a few small items. While waiting for his change, he pointed a small knife towards the cashier and demanded £100.

The cashier refused to hand over the cash and the offender left the shop.

Police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as their investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Ben Poppleton from West Mercia Police said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may have information that can support our ongoing investigation.

“If you are the man in the image or know who he is please get in contact, if you have any information regarding this incident call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 678i of 8 November or via the Tell us About section of our website.”