Crafter and suppliers urged to sign up for Telford Christmas events

Christmas at Lightmoor Village

The events at Lightmoor village have been organised by community housing organisation Bournville Village Trust, with the fayre taking place on November 7 and the Christmas event planned for December 9.

Both events will take place in Lightmoor Village Square and at the Oak Tree Centre and there are a limited number of free stalls available at both events.

Bournville Village Trust, which manages homes and facilities in the village, helped to organise and host regular events in the village with community partners prior to the outbreak of Covid.

Fleur Hemming, Lightmoor Estates and Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: “In the past our events in the village have always been popular and we know the community have really missed them over the past 18 months, so we are really looking forward to seeing everyone again.

“We love showcasing local talent at events, so we have a limited number of stalls available and would urge people to get in touch now.”

At the Christmas lights switch on and Fayre, the residents of Bournville House extra care housing scheme are looking forward to being involved in the event.

They will be providing mulled wine, hot chocolate and coffee, as well as a small number of stalls.

All money raised will go towards the scheme’s entertainment kitty which provides activities for its older residents.