Bus destroyed by fire on Telford road - with video and pictures

Witnesses reported hearing explosions, and people were evacuated from the bus during the incident in Holly Road, Little Dawley, this afternoon.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central. The road was closed in both directions, and pedestrians were being stopped from walking past.

It happened as the nearby Holy Trinity church was hosting a funeral, and people were parked in the closed-off area.

Bus on #fire Holly Road #Dawley Doesn't appear to be anyone hurt Fire brigade here# Telford pic.twitter.com/zdCQrHmwvA — Dave Jackson (@davejackson1954) March 6, 2020

@shropsfire have attended a serious bus fire in the Dawley area of Telford.. swift action by @SFRS_TelfordCtl prevented the fire involving overhead powerlines . Holly road remains closed pic.twitter.com/OKzQjJoIYM — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) March 6, 2020

Video of the scene. pic.twitter.com/SkcmpD3Ypg — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) March 6, 2020