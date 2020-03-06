Menu

Bus destroyed by fire on Telford road - with video and pictures

By Mat Growcott | Dawley | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A Telford road has been closed after a bus was destroyed when it burst into flames today.

The blazing bus

The wreckage of the bus

The aftermath of the blaze

The aftermath of the blaze

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_Scott_H

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_Scott_H

Witnesses reported hearing explosions, and people were evacuated from the bus during the incident in Holly Road, Little Dawley, this afternoon.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central. The road was closed in both directions, and pedestrians were being stopped from walking past.

It happened as the nearby Holy Trinity church was hosting a funeral, and people were parked in the closed-off area.

