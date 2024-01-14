Broseley Town Council said it is investing £55,000 to convert existing street lights to low energy units.

The project will also include replacing 55 concrete lighting columns with six-metre galvanised steel columns.

Jenna Munday, acting town clerk, said the scheme is set to save £1,660 in energy costs each year and reduce annual carbon emissions by 2.4 tonnes, saving 78 per cent in both energy costs and CO2.

The project will begin on January 15, and will take approximately four weeks to complete.