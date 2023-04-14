Pc Andy Boardman died in Broseley on Tuesday. Photo: West Mercia Police

PC Andy Boardman was taken ill and collapsed while responding to a call in Broseley on Tuesday afternoon.

Tributes have poured in for the police officer from friends, family, colleagues at West Mercia Police and members of the public.

Now, a crowdfunder has been launched by the officer's sister-in-law Rebecca Skinner to help support his wife and two young daughters.

Rebecca Skinner wrote: "Losing Andy has affected so many people, but nobody more than Luci and the girls. A void had been left in their lives and their hearts.

"Andy was a loving father and husband. He was devoted to his girls and enjoyed every moment he could spend with them, making sure they were always making the best memories and living their best childhood possible.

"Our hearts are all broken that they have lost the chance to make any more together.

"I've set this up, as Andy's sister-in-law, to help support my sister and nieces through this terrible time, to ensure that the are able to continue to live the life Andy had set up for them and to allow them to make new memories in honour of him."

PC Boardman had been with the force for eight years after joining from West Midlands Police, where he started his policing career in 2007, following a seven-year stint in the Armed Forces.

Paying tribute to PC Boardman on Tuesday, Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Andy was a familiar and friendly face across the communities he served and well-liked by his colleagues across the whole force.

“Andy was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill.

"I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him.”

At the time of writing, more than £6,000 has been raised on the JustGiving page in support of the family.