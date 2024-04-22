Repair work to shut two Shropshire roads this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In Shrewsbury, a road through an estate will be closed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday while resurfacing work takes place.

The closure will affect Moneybrook Way in Shrewsbury, from 10pm on April 23, to 6am on April 24.

Shropshire Council said that the closure is needed to allow for Bellway Homes to carry out resurfacing work in the area.

A diversion will be in place.

Elsewhere, a road in Broseley will be shut for two days, also starting on Tuesday.

Shropshire Council said that the closure will affect Dark Lane in Broseley.

It will take place for two days from 9.30am, to 2.45pm, from April 23.

The council said that the work would include lining and addressing reactive defects.

An alternative route will be in place.