Police to carry out 'welfare check' after car found abandoned in Broseley

West Mercia Police said that after a call from a concerned member of the public, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted checks on a car that appeared to have been abandoned in Pound Lane, Broseley.

Checks showed that the vehicle has not previously come to the attention of the police.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It will be marked with police tape and a welfare check will be completed on the registered keeper to make sure that no harm has come to them."