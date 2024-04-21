Billy Langford, who is 28, attacked two police officers who were trying to arrest him to avoid a breach of the peace in Broseley on May 24 last year.

He broke the skin on Pc Daniel Iamandei's wrist and made his colleague fear her leg could be broken, prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"Police officers were called to reports of a domestic incident where a male was heard shouting and a female had been crying.

"They believed [Langford] to be drunk and under the influence of cocaine. He was removed from the address by police to avoid a breach of the peace."

He continued to resist and the officers placed handcuffs on him, but he became violent.