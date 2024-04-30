Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joan Harrison moved to Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock on New Year's Day from Liverpool, so she could be closer to her family members in Broseley.

Joan turns 101 this Saturday and staff at her new care home want to give her a birthday to remember. They are appealing for help from anyone in Shropshire with the time and money to send Joan a birthday card.

Katie Macey from Wheatlands said: "We would love to be able to ensure she has a birthday card for each year of her life.

“We are reaching out to our local community and beyond - if they can spare five minutes to write or make her a card, we know how much it would mean to her.

“Joan is the life and soul of the party and brings so much joy to everyone she meets. She served as a 'Wren' and has been a lifelong Everton FC fan and season ticket holder.”

Anybody that wishes to send Joan a birthday card can do so by posting it to: Joan C/O Katie Macey, Wheatlands Care Home, Southfield Road, Much Wenlock, TF13 6AT.