Ofsted inspectors published their report into John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery in Broseley on Friday. At the last graded inspection in 2011, the school was rated as ‘outstanding’.

While ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, ‘leadership and management’ and ‘early years provision’ are all graded as ‘good’ in the report, 'the quality of education' was graded as 'requires improvement'.

During a visit last month, inspectors reported that pupils had "many gaps in their learning because of previous weaknesses in the design of the curriculum" and "inconsistencies remain".

The report added: "Teachers sometimes do not check well enough what gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills persist, especially in mathematics.