Emergency crews called after house fire caused by smoking items

The blaze happened at a home in Edinburgh Road, Broseley, shortly before midday.

The fire was put out by the occupants of the house before firefighters arrived, and there was no need to call paramedics.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.49am on Saturday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Broseley.

"Small fire in ground floor kitchen caused by smoking materials, extinguished by occupiers prior to fire service personnel arrival.