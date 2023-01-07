Notification Settings

Emergency crews called after house fire caused by smoking items

By Nick HumphreysTelfordBroseleyPublished:

Fire crews were called to a house fire caused by smoking items this morning.

The blaze happened at a home in Edinburgh Road, Broseley, shortly before midday.

The fire was put out by the occupants of the house before firefighters arrived, and there was no need to call paramedics.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.49am on Saturday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Broseley.

"Small fire in ground floor kitchen caused by smoking materials, extinguished by occupiers prior to fire service personnel arrival.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

