Emergency services scrambled to crash involving motorbike and horse box

The incident took place between Whiston and Burnhill Green, near Albrighton, at around 4.35pm yesterday.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with the police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a motorbike and horse trailer.

They said that no one had been trapped as a result of the crash and that one injured person was left in the care of the ambulance service.