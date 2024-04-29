56 West Mercia Police dogs feature in new 'Top Dogs' card game launched by force

Featuring 56 of the force's police dogs and their vital statistics, the game is aimed at primary school children and sets will be given out by officers when they visit schools.

PCSO Steven Breese of the Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “In the past, when similar initiatives have been produced the cards have been gratefully received by children, who enjoy collecting them, swapping them and approaching police officers to try and collect more of them. It is a great opportunity for us to engage with children and build positive relationships.

“Our aim is to visit primary schools, attend community events, such as fetes, sporting events, festivals, street parades etc, where children will be present. We are hoping to stop and talk to children when out patrolling, explain the cards, building some excitement about them and how they can collect all 56, by swapping and asking for more from us when seen out and about.

The collectable Top Dogs cards

“We will be leaving a small stack of cards with schools to hand out, maybe as a reward for good behaviour.

“This is one of the nice and fun engagements for us to be involved and an opportunity to be involved with primary school engagement work.”