Afternoon teas set to bring taste of Bridgerton-style glamour to stately home

The stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is launching a new season of afternoon teas to give guests the chance to experience the luxury lifestyle in its sumptuous surroundings.

The afternoon teas are back on the agenda at the home for the first time since the pandemic, recreating the charm and style typified in Bridgerton, which has captured the imagination of viewers around the world.

Weston Park’s team of award-winning chefs have created a menu that is inspired by their 'estate-to-plate' ethos, using produce from Weston’s four-acre walled garden and heritage orchards.

The menu features homemade scones with local preserves, dainty finger sandwiches and homemade cakes.

Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne with their afternoon tea for a real taste of the Weston Park experience.

It is all set in the stunning Victorian Orangery, built in 1867 to offer beauty, sophistication, tranquillity and spectacular views across Weston’s stunning Italian Gardens and 1,000 acres of parkland.

Andrea Webster, head of marketing at Weston Park, said: “Afternoon tea in the Orangery gives guests the opportunity to experience the beauty of Weston Park for themselves.

“The Orangery is a beautiful space with its chandelier, rich greenery and blooming jasmine, making the space smell incredible. It truly does bring the outside in.

“Our chefs have created an afternoon tea menu with various flavours inspired by the summer season here at Weston. From a selection of dainty finger sandwiches, homemade, warm, fluffy scones, delicious, sweet treats and even a glass of champagne, afternoon tea in the Orangery offers guests a true taste of luxury.”

The next date for the teas – which will take place across the year – is Sunday June 9, costing £40 per person.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some of the Bridgerton lifestyle for yourselves whilst the new season, which launches on May 16, is fresh in everyone’s minds,” added Andrea.

To book, contact one of Weston Park’s House event coordinators, Kirsty Graham by e-mailing kirsty.graham@weston-park.com or calling 01952852106.