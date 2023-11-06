Westbound M54 shut and traffic delayed after collision that left car on its roof

A section of the M54 westbound was closed after the crash at around 7pm today.

It took place between Junction 2 (for Wolverhampton) and Junction 3 (for the A41, at Tong), and led to the closure of the westbound road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police were in attendance after a car was left on its roof as a result of the collision.

National Highways West Midlands announced the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

A statement said: "The M54 westbound between J2 (Wolverhampton) and J3 (A41) is closed due to a collision involving a vehicle which has come to rest on its roof.

"CMPG is working on the scene alongside WMAS. There are delays of 20 minutes in the area."

Road diversions were put into place as a result of the incident, with drivers asked to follow the hollow diamond diversions on local road signs.

The westbound diversions are as follows.

Exit the M54 J2 westbound, and take the third exit onto the A449 northbound.

Continue on the A449 northbound until Gailey roundabout with the A5, then the first exit onto the A5 westbound.

Continue on the A5 westbound until the roundabout with the A41, take the 1st exit onto the A41 southbound.

Continue on the A41 southbound to M54 J3.

At M54 junction 3, take the third exit onto M54 westbound.

More information on road diversions can be found on trafficengland.com.