RAF Museum to host remembrance service

Visitors are invited to join the service, led by RAF Cosford Senior Station Chaplain Craig Lancaster on Sunday, November 12, and reflect on the sacrifices made by service personnel.

A marching contingent from No 1 Radio School, RAF Cosford, will begin the proceedings, and the service will include readings, hymns and the sounding of ‘The Last Post’, followed by a two minute silence.

Those attending will hear hymns throughout the service courtesy of the Cosford Military Wives Choir, and poems read aloud by local children.

Wreaths will be laid by representatives from the Museum, RAF Cosford, and the Cosford Military Wives Choir, in honour of those who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Remembrance Service will take place in the museum’s Hangar 1 against a backdrop of aircraft, and free tickets for up to 450 guests are available to book in advance at rafmuseum.org/midlands.

A spokesman stressed that access without a ticket may not be possible.

Visitors are asked to assemble no later than 10.30am ready for the service to begin at 10.45am.