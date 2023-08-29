Runway success for this year's Spitfire 10k at RAF Cosford

© RAF Museum

Hundreds of people turned out to complete the Spitfire 10k, which is an annual RAF Museum Midlands event, with access onto the airfield at RAF Cosford.

A new course for Sunday saw runners of all ages able to see more of the military base - under supervision - as well as jog or sprint along the runway.

Many participants declared it was chocks away as they adopted the arms-as-wide-as-wings pose to pay tribute to the iconic Second World War fighter and the pilots who gave their lives during the Battle of Britain.

"It was a fantastic event again this year," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

RAF Museum public events manager Ulrike Stuebner said runners were able to carry Roll of Honour cards bearing the name of a Battle of Britain pilot or crew member.

"Knowing you are running in memory of someone is the motivation you need to get you across the finish line.

We encourage runners to find out more about their Battle of Britain personnel and share their stories with friends, family and on social media - keeping their story alive."

There is also a Spitfire Family Run where participants of all ages run just 1k - perfect for children or for the whole family.

The racecourse takes runners onto the RAF base and alongside the airfield, under marshal supervision at all times, before they cross the finish line and receive a unique race medal. Runners under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult.