Persistent bad parkers get fines and a good talking to outside Shropshire schools

PC Mandy Cooper and PCSO Steven Breese have been busting parking myths in Shifnal and Albrighton

The area's safer neighbourhood team say they have been responding to concerns raised locally over the thorny issue of car parking.

On Friday they were seen outside St Andrews School and St Marys school in Albrighton where they spoke to a driver over parking on the keep clear zig-zag markings.

PCSO Steven Breese, of Shifnal and Albrighton SNT, said: "Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles.

"While some enforcement activity is carried out jointly with partners - the relevant local authority employ parking enforcement officers to assist with these issues.

"But often problems can be resolved through raising awareness of the impact or consequences or other practical measures."

The officers have been talking to motorists and advising them of the law, liaising with council parking enforcement officers over local concerns, issuing parking fines to persistent offenders and working with partners to find alternative off-road parking opportunities, particularly near to schools.