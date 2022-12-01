Notification Settings

Cyclist, 78, killed in A41 crash is named as inquest opens

By Nick HumphreysTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished: Last Updated:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 78-year-old cyclist involved in a crash with a mini-SUV.

The A41 crossroads where the collision took place. Photo: Google
Hugh Gerald Canning, a retired civil engineer, was riding on the A41 Albrighton bypass on November 20 when he was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Jimny. It happened at the crossroads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road at around 11.20am.

A hearing at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Canning, from Penkridge, south Staffordshire, suffered serious injuries and his death was confirmed at the scene at 11.43am.

The police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision. Mr Canning's body was identified at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by his son.

The full inquest was adjourned to March 7 next year.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said after it happened: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to please email nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 205 of November 20."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

