Final countdown as aircraft take to the skies in practice for RAF Cosford Air show

Getting ready for the RAF Cosford Air Show, at RAF Cosford, a Tornado on display..

The return of the only official RAF air show in the UK after three years saw tickets sell out quickly.

Organisers are warning people not to turn up without a ticket as they won't get in.

They said that with 50,000 travelling to the show in about 11,000 vehicles, routes in the area will be busy and are urging people to turn up early.

Gates open at 8am with the flying starting at midday.

Rail transport is an option. Transport for Wales says that all its Sunday services on the day will stop at Cosford.

The Red Arrows will, as usual, be the stars of the show. But there will also be demonstrations of flighting from a host of aircraft in the five hour programme in the skies.

It will include the RAF Typhoon Display Team and Rafale Solo Display who went up on practice flights on Friday along with other craft. Local residents had a sneak preview from their gardens as the pilots took to the skies.

On Sunday, displays will also come from RAF Falcons, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and for the first time an RAF F35B Lightning.

Displays of Typhoons, Chinooks French Rafale, Belgian F16 are also on the itinerary.

West Mercia Police is supporting the day. Chief Inspector Gareth Morgan, West Mercia Police’s Air Show Commander, said: “It is great to see Cosford Air Show return after the previous two years saw it cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The air show is a fantastic day out for all of the family and an event we are really looking forward to being involved in once again. As with previous years we will be on standby to support the event organisers should there be any issues.

“We do anticipate the roads around the airfield to be busy so would ask people to make sure they leave plenty of time to get there.”

"The ticket-only event is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors with 11,000 vehicles. People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they do have a pre-paid ticket, as tickets will not be sold on the door.

"Those travelling by car are advised that Bowling Green Lane and Kennel Lane will be closed and they should find an alternative route."

Organisers have also warned that the operation of remote control devices and unmanned aircraft systems/drones is not permitted by law at airfields or within a six-mile radius.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson said: "It has been a long three years and we are really looking forward to the return of the airshow."