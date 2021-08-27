Crash between campervan and car on M54

Emergency services were called to the M54 eastbound after a crash between a car and a campervan.

Around 2.15pm on Friday, two fire engines were sent to the M54 between J3 and J4 eastbound.

The service dealt with the crash between a campervan and a saloon car between the exits for Albrighton and Shifnal on the motorway.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene of the incident but the fire service reported that no one was trapped in the vehicles.

Two fire appliances attended from Telford Station and an operations officer also attended.

The fire service made the vehicles safe and left the scene around 2.40pm.

