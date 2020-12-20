Lucky escape for drinkers as car ploughs into Albrighton pub

The Crown pub in Albrighton

An Audi A3 ploughed into The Crown pub at around 9.20pm last night.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.

A statement from the pub said: "While we have always been safe in the knowledge that we are the best pub around, it would appear that this news is spreading far and wide... So much so that people will stop at nothing to get themselves into The Crown.

"We are sure that many of you are aware that there has been quite a serious accident at the Crown tonight, and loads of you have been in touch to make sure that the team and our guests are ok.

"While our beautiful pub is looking significantly worse for wear, we have been very lucky; nobody was hurt in the incident, and everyone got out safely.

"We know that as much as this has been a talking point tonight in the village, we would kindly ask that the emergency services are left to do what they do best, and also that we don’t speculate about the details of the driver at this moment.

"Can we say a huge, heartfelt thank you to the local community who have rallied round to make sure we are safe, and also a massive shout out to Shropshire Cops, West Midlands Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Fire Service, and the ambulance service, who have, as always, been excellent."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service, the police, Shropshire Council and a utility company.