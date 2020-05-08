RAF Cosford Spitfire lit up to mark VE Day anniversary

The plane is on display at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, which is holding virtual commemorations of the landmark date.

The Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft in history and a symbol of the allied victory in the Second World War.

Its groundbreaking design and superior specifications gave the British a decisive advantage and it was produced in greater numbers than any other British combat aircraft before or since the war

The Royal Air Force Museum, the National Army Museum and the National Museum of the Royal Navy have joined forces to host their first tri-service commemoration with a Virtual VE Day 75 Festival taking place online from yesterday to tomorrow, bringing to life the stories of those who helped deliver Victory in Europe.