Packed summer schedule planned at Park Hall

The farm attraction has introduced a new Summer Pass. With the pass you can visit Park Hall as many times as you like between July 12 and August 31 for £25, saving money from your second visit onwards.

The first themed event of the holidays will be Dino Week from July 19 – 27, where visitors can meet Dora the Dino, Dougie the Velociraptor, and baby dinosaurs, plus watch the dinosaur racing. A new robotic dinosaur has arrived at the farm, which the team believe is the first of its type in the UK.

Next up is a brand-new event – Let’s Get Physical – from July 28 until August 3 with Junior Fitness Classes, welly wanging, giant inflatable football dart board and movement around the farm.

A goat relaxes in 'Goat Towers'. Photo: Park Hall Countryside Experience

Maisy’s Maize Maze opens on August 4 until the end of September, with the theme ‘Who Stole Winnie the Pooh’s Honey?’

Another new event is Bee Amaized Week, from August 4 – 10, with daily live performances of ‘The Bees Knees Show’.

That is followed by Science Week from August 11 – 17, featuring Grandolph the Wizard’s science show and experiments.

Katie with the new Triceratops Roarrbot at Park Hall. Photo: Park Hall Countryside Experience

From August 18 – 24, it’s Birdie Week where Shropshire Falconry will have flying displays.

Finally, from August 25 – 31 there will be Bop and Pop Week celebrating a summer of fun. There will be a junior disco with games, party games, and a silent disco.

As well as the themed activities, visitors can access the whole site, which is home to goats, sheep, ponies, cows, pigs, alpacas, chickens, rabbits, chinchillas, guinea pigs and tortoises.

Maisy’s Maize Maze opens on August 4. Photo: Park Hall Countryside Experience

Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said, “Once again we have filled our summer schedule with plenty of fun events which means there’s something new every week to enjoy. With the summer pass you can keep coming back to try the new activities without spending any more.

“There’s lots to do around the farm. Families can meet the animals, see the rabbits in Burrowland and the goats in their playground, take barrel train rides, fly through the air on our 40-metre zip wire, drive electric tractors on the driving school circuit, enjoy the Crazy Farm Adventure Course and our Woodland Adventure Play Area, take a tractor ride, plus there's a climbing globe and space hoppers. Don’t forget to wander up to our Maize Maze from the start of August through to September.

“Even if the weather forgets it’s the summer, we have plenty to do indoors too, including our role-play village, pedal-powered tractors, play barn, brickworks, under 4's sensory play area, sand and water play, science zone and music room.

There will be daily live performances of ‘The Bees Knees Show’ during Bee Amaized Week. Photo: Park Hall Countryside Experience

“We even have on-site historical exhibits, such as our WWI & WWII trenches and our Iron Age Roundhouse. It's all about learning through fun here at Park Hall.”

Tickets during the event weeks are £14.95 per person online or £16.95 per person at the farm entrance, and under 2s are free. Buy tickets at parkhallfarm.co.uk.