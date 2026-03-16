The vehicle caught fire on the eastbound carriageway of Shropshire’s only motorway between junction 6 for the Ketley interchange and junction 7 for Wellington.

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No-one was hurt in the incident, which happened on Sunday at about 3.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Incident involved a car fire which was 25 per cent involved in flames.

“Crews extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

“The incident was handed over to the Highways Agency.”

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.