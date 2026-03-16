Shropshire Star
Close

Telford meat thief, 52, stole from Co-op and Tesco

A meat thief who stole from Co-op and Tesco in Telford has been ordered to pay compensation.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Sharon Bailey, aged 52, stole £50 worth of stock from a Tesco Express store in the town on August 28 last year.