Telford meat thief, 52, stole from Co-op and Tesco
A meat thief who stole from Co-op and Tesco in Telford has been ordered to pay compensation.
Plus
Published
Sharon Bailey, aged 52, stole £50 worth of stock from a Tesco Express store in the town on August 28 last year.
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