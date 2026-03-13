Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education, dropped in on Telford College’s new sixth form centre as part of a wide-ranging education visit on Thursday, March 13.

The Secretary of State visited the Telford 6th building in Station Quarter during a trip which also included Wombridge Primary School, Thomas Telford Free School, Telford Park School, and Harper Adams University at the Quad.

The visit highlighted Telford’s education journey, celebrated the work of local teachers and staff, and discussed how national education policy can better support pupils, teachers and families across Telford.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with college students Behashta Hamidi (centre) and Sandisiwe Ncube.

The visit was organised by the town’s MP Shaun Davies.

The Secretary of State said: “It was great to visit Telford and see the hard work happening in schools and colleges across the town.

“Meeting students, teachers and education leaders and hearing about their ambitions for Telford was incredibly valuable.

The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson on her visit to Telford.

“Hearing directly from pupils and staff provides real insight into what works and what doesn’t. For the government, this is key to shaping the change that actually benefits our families, especially in areas such as SEND provision, school funding, and opportunities for young people.”

Telford College principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood said: “Today’s visit was a valuable opportunity to showcase the strength of partnership working among education providers in the borough.

“The government recognises that post-16 education and training is a vital stage in a young person’s journey towards a rewarding career, and it was a privilege to welcome the Secretary of State, future students and colleagues to see for themselves our vision for the new Telford 6th.

“This development will be deeply connected to our communities, and will open up fresh opportunities for the people we serve.”

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion with Telford & Wrekin Council, local education leaders and partners.

Hosted by European Innovation, it focused on opportunities for innovation, skills development and the role of emerging technologies in supporting the region’s future workforce.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “It was great to welcome the Education Secretary to Telford and show her the brilliant work happening here.

“This visit was about celebrating that work but also making the case absolutely clear that to back our schools and families we need to go even further.

“I was also able to pass on feedback I’ve heard directly from parents, carers and partners including from recent conversations about SEND support.

“Telford has a real story to tell when it comes to education one built on ambition, hard work and opportunity and it was fantastic to showcase that during such a busy and productive visit.”