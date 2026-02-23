Damien Knight, 30, of Dallamoor in Telford, was jailed for four months when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 18) after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The court was told how Knight stole £44 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer in Telford town centre on Wednesday, February 11.

He then returned to the same store four days later and stole a further £48 worth of meat.

Knight was arrested for the offences and later charged with two counts of theft.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town centre team, welcomed the sentence, saying: "Shoplifting has a real impact on local businesses and the wider community, and we take these offences very seriously.

"Knight repeatedly targeted the same store, and this sentence reflects the consequences of that behaviour.

"Our officers acted quickly to identify and arrest him, and I hope this result reassures both retailers and the public that we will continue to take firm action against those who commit these offences.”