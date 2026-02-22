M54 near Telford to close overnight for carriageway repairs

The M54 eastbound is set for overnight disruption later this month as a stretch of the carriageway undergoes essential repair work.

The M54 between Junction 6 (Wrekin Retail Park) and Junction 5 (Telford town centre) will soon close for two nights for carriageway repairs.

National Highways say the work will take place between 9pm and 6am between Thursday, February 26 and Saturday, February 28.

At the same time, a lane closure will also be in place on the eastbound approach to Junction 6.

National Highways is advising motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow clearly signed diversion routes while the repairs are carried out.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk