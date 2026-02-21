Shropshire Star
Telford bomb hoaxer who caused mass evacuation of shopping centre and cost businesses £385,000 avoids prison

A bomb hoaxer who caused a mass evacuation from the Telford Centre shopping mall has avoided prison.

By Nick Humphreys
Daljit Singh, aged 49, was ordered to stay off booze and do unpaid work at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to communicating false information.

Hundreds of shoppers and employees were evacuated from the Telford Centre when the bomb threat sparked a major alert on the afternoon of August 25, 2023.

Telford Centre was evacuated after a bomb threat. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
