Daljit Singh, aged 49, was ordered to stay off booze and do unpaid work at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to communicating false information.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

Hundreds of shoppers and employees were evacuated from the Telford Centre when the bomb threat sparked a major alert on the afternoon of August 25, 2023.