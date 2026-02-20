Telford town centre McDonald’s applies to reinstate signs after council ‘advice’

But agents for the Telford Centre branch at North Sherwood Street say the signs it wants to reinstate are essentially the same as the ones which were approved in September 2008.

The fascia board was "redecorated" from black to grey in 2024 but that did not need an application lodged, the agents said.

“During a routine maintenance inspection, the panels of these two fascia signs were removed due to their poor condition for replacement and this application relates to the reinstatement of the same signage,” a statement said.

Telford Centre McDonald's pictured in 2022 when the fascia board was black. Photo: Google

“Whilst the fascia board was redecorated in 2024 to grey, there were no changes to the advertisements to trigger a new application at that time.

“The impact of the reinstatement of the signage is reflective of the previously consented scheme and the application has been submitted to ensure complete transparency and in line with advice.”

The businesss has asked for adverting consent to reinstate four fascia signs on two fascia panels after maintenance.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council will issue their formal decision following a period of public consultation.