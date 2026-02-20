Izar Ahmed was jailed for seven years earlier this month after Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how he ran a lucrative heroin-dealing racket.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

One of his dealers had Ahmed saved as “boss” in his phone, and messaged him saying: “Love you bro,” boasting he would achieve £2,000 a day in sales.

Ahmed, aged 32, was arrested in January 2023 following an investigation by police officers that linked him to the ‘Goldie’ line in Telford.

Izar Ahmed

Officers seized Ahmed’s phone, which showed conversations between him and another man who was reporting to him daily about sales, available stock and financial returns.

Enquiries recovered 21 daily income reports sent to Ahmed showing total earnings of £32,000 – an average daily profit of around £1,500. The court was told there were occasions when he made £2,300 a day.

The phone evidence helped police prove that the ‘Goldie’ line was an organised and profit-driven criminal enterprise.

Ahmed, of Leegomery, Telford pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin) at Shrewsbury Crown Court. On Wednesday, February 4 he was handed a seven-year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Patryk Ogonowski said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the judge. Ahmed was running a sophisticated and profit‑driven drugs line that brought significant harm to vulnerable people and to our communities.

“This result reflects the hard work of our officers and the strength of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

“Drug activity will not be tolerated in Shropshire, and we remain committed in our efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle organised criminal networks, and we will continue to pursue those who choose to exploit others for financial gain.”