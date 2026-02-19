Councillors in Telford given update on Gower regeneration project

St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council is lining up to move into new premises in The Gower, a former Victorian community hospital being brought back to life.

The Gower project has meant disruption for local residents. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Rob Cadman (Priorslee ward) told a meeting on Tuesday (Feb 17) that he had attended a ‘catch-up’ meeting last week to find out about progress on the project.

St George's & Priorslee Parish Council met at St Georges Parish Centre, in Grove Street, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Picture: LDRS

He told his colleagues that problems with dry rot which have held up progress on the building have been sorted out.

“The tenants at the homes also on the site are all in now,” the council’s vice chair said.

“We are able to see a fantastic main building coming through now,” he said.

“They were getting ready for the plaster boards, we are getting there, touch wood.”

Councillors discussed the possibility of holding a community celebration in September, after the council has moved from its current base at St Georges C of E Primary School.

The council’s office move out of the growing school will give it more space.

“I feel like I have a bit of good news as opposed to past months,” Councillor Cadman added.

“I has been a trial getting to this point but work has been done and the rot sorted out.”

He told the meeting that local groups are “looking forward to making the move into the newly reopened building.”

St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council is set to be split up in time for elections in 2027.

St George’s will be joining forces with Donnington as Priorslee gets its own brand new parish council.

Muxton is set to become independent of Donnington too and get its own lower level authority following a review of town and parish councils across Telford & Wrekin that took place in 2025.

Parish clerk Kate Southgate told the meeting that she has been asked to supply information to the borough council about which current assets are in St George’s and which are in Priorslee as part of the process.

“Preparations have started on that to be ready for the change in May 2027,” she said.