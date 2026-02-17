The incident happened in Croft Gardens, Hadley, Telford this afternoon.

The fire was out before the crew got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.58pm on Tuesday, February 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

“This was a false alarm with good intent. Fire was a Christmas tree being burnt in a BBQ. Out on arrival and no action by fire service personnel.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.