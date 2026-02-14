Witness who was with rapper when he was gunned down outside Telford gym tells jury they were not there to deal drugs

Tamba Momodu was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

Four men are standing trial over the killing, at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

The jury had already heard that Tamba Momodu, also known as Teerose, was killed in “cold blood” in what the prosecution called a “revenge attack” after he was acquitted on the grounds of self-defence of the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017. The brother and cousin of Mr Tarabi are two of the defendants.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Hillingdon; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London; and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder and arson.



The jury had also been told by Mr James Curtis KC for the prosecution that the four defendants made 16 trips to the Shropshire town ahead of the shooting of Mr Momodu, using various cars, including taking a stolen Skoda Karoq, which he described as “the murder car”.