The incident was reported yesterday (February 12) by a pupil of Priorslee Academy, after she was approached near Holy Trinity Academy while walking to school.

Priorslee Academy's headteacher, Jodie Cooper, contacted police, sent a letter to parents highlighting the incident, and held assemblies about the issue with pupils.

Now West Mercia Police has said its officers will be focusing patrols in the area when pupils return to school after the half term.

A spokesman said: "Around 9.45am yesterday (Thursday, February 12), it was reported that a child was approached by a man while walking to school in Priorslee.

"Officers attended the area to carry out high visibility patrols and have since spoken to the child and the relevant staff at the school.

"Safer Neighbourhood officers will be focusing their patrols again on the area at the appropriate times once pupils return to school next week."