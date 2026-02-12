Telford's Exotic Zoo re-opens seven days-a-week this weekend - with a special new arrival

The popular Telford attraction will be fully open again in time for next week's half term.

And for the occasion the Telford Town Park-based zoo has welcomed a stunning Brazilian tree porcupine.

Scott Adams, managing director of the zoo, said they were thrilled to be sharing their new arrival with the visitors - and being fully re-opened.

The Brazilian tree porcupine who is now at home at Telford's Exotic Zoo.

He said: "We are super excited to be welcoming the arrival of a really unusual animal in the zoo world, a Brazilian tree porcupine!

"In the porcupine world this species stands out in the crowd with black and white quills, a giant squishy pink nose and a prehensile tale.

"It's also said it sounds like they talk because of the amount of cute and unusual noises they make.

"It is a very vital worthy animal full of character and we think it's going to be a great hit with visitors and a real conservation ambassador for the rain forest."

For information or to book tickets visit the website.