Telford's Exotic Zoo re-opens seven days-a-week this weekend - with a special new arrival
Telford's Exotic Zoo will be re-opening seven days-a-week from this Saturday - with a special new arrival to mark the occasion.
The popular Telford attraction will be fully open again in time for next week's half term.
And for the occasion the Telford Town Park-based zoo has welcomed a stunning Brazilian tree porcupine.
Scott Adams, managing director of the zoo, said they were thrilled to be sharing their new arrival with the visitors - and being fully re-opened.
He said: "We are super excited to be welcoming the arrival of a really unusual animal in the zoo world, a Brazilian tree porcupine!
"In the porcupine world this species stands out in the crowd with black and white quills, a giant squishy pink nose and a prehensile tale.
"It's also said it sounds like they talk because of the amount of cute and unusual noises they make.
"It is a very vital worthy animal full of character and we think it's going to be a great hit with visitors and a real conservation ambassador for the rain forest."
For information or to book tickets visit the website.